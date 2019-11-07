Above image: Making Movies | Photo: Luis Cantillo

Beginning with their magnificently riotous rendition of the Talking Heads’ 1980 album, “Remain In Light” on New Year’s 2019, Making Movies hit the ground running. Weeks later, they dropped “No Te Calles,” their first single with prolific Panamanian singer-songwriter Rubén Blades. It earned them major props from Rolling Stone, and appeared on Blades’ album “Paraíso Road Gang.”

In May, Making Movies would release “ameri’kana,” an album that revisits Latin-American history by roaring for social justice and telling the resolute stories of immigrants. One of the album’s featured singles is “Delilah,” which brought Blades back for another collaboration.

From its ballistic arena-sized riffs to flavorful percussive flairs, “Delilah” shows off many of Making Movies’ finest attributes, all weaving together a catchy narrative of hope that collapses under the weight of unjust immigration policies. What makes the song even more riveting is its background — it was written in the late ‘80s by Blades and Lou Reed, and previously unreleased until appearing on “ameri’kana.”

Today, The Bridge teams up with Making Movies to premiere a live video of “Delilah,” taken from their Carnaval event at Knuckleheads Garage earlier this fall:

With songs like “Delilah” and celebrations like Carnaval, Making Movies continues a mission to elevate the Latinx community. The annual festival offers a smattering of world-class musical entertainment, folkloric dance troupes and writers' collectives. It's also a fundraiser for Art As Mentorship, the band’s nonprofit organization that provides music and arts education for immigrant and underprivileged youth.

Making Movies is currently on the West Coast with Los Rakas on the Panameri'kana Tour, but you can catch them back at The Truman again on New Year’s Eve for the Punky Draggy Party. The evening will feature a tribute to The Clash's "Combat Rock," appearances from Wick & the Tricks, drag performers and special guests.

—Michelle Bacon