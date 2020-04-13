Making Movies' Provides Opportunities From Home

Our friends in Making Movies are always providing opportunities for youth songwriters in the Kansas City area, but in this time of crisis, they're finding a few more creative ways to interact.

First, the band is asking fans to participate in their new music video for their version of "Everybody Wants To Rule the World." They want a 30-second home movie of you jamming, singing, dancing along to the song! To participate, sign up for the band's email list at this link. The deadline is next Monday, April 20!

Making Movies is also launching their Rebel Song Academy online!

"We are very excited to launch our online curriculum to young and aspiring songwriters," said Making Movies frontman Enrique Chi. "This is a dream opportunity for young people to ask advice from masters of their craft and it’s an opportunity to stay inspired in this dark time."

The Rebel Song Academy is the flagship program of the band's Art As Mentorship community arts organization, empowering youth to raise their voices and learn entrepreneurial skills through songwriting and the creative process.

The classes, held as video conference workshops from April 7 through May 12, are free on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. CT. They will feature members of Los Lobos, Ozomatli, Flor De Toloache and Chicano Batman, and help students work through real-world creative challenges. Visit this link for more info and sign-up instructions.

You can also hear Enrique as a recurring guest on NPR Music program Alt.Latino, talking about the response of the music community to current events. The first episode is here, and you can also listen to Alt.Latino on The Bridge, Sundays at 9 a.m.