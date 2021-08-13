Above image: Major Matt Mason USA | photo courtesy of artist

The latest offering from Major Matt Mason USA , “Endless Summers,” captures the blissful innocence of summers gone by, while carrying a bit of its joy into the complexities of adulthood.

That balance of levity and euphoria is one of Matt Roth’s many strengths as a songwriter. After moving away from Kansas City, Roth cut his musical teeth in New York City’s Lower East Side, forming Major Matt Mason USA as an acoustic solo project in 1998. He operated a community hub called Olive Juice Music , where he played with and produced artists like Jeffrey Lewis and Kimya Dawson (of Moldy Peaches fame).

A penchant for indelible melodies and poetic phrases made Roth a mainstay in New York’s Antifolk scene, and as a longtime touring member of the duo Schwervon! with Nan Turner. In 2012, he and Turner moved to Kansas City, allowing them more bandwidth to tour cross country and to Europe. He’s continued honing his songcraft through projects like Broken Heart Syndrome and different incarnations of Major Matt Mason USA. The project currently operates as a three-piece rock trio, with Brian Hurtgen on drums and Dane Bridges on bass.

This home demo version of “Endless Summers" is Roth’s idealized notion of childhood curiosity and discovery. “There was a lot of exploring and wonder happening in those periods of my life,” he said. “Sometimes I allow myself to reflect on those times in a very romantic way.” That unapologetic nostalgia is offset by the realities of growing up, and inevitably stifling that youthful sense of adventure:

“Fighting all the devils hiding in the details / when autumn skies pass thru my eyes / All those endless summers melt into my dreams / Meet you at the graveyard / nothing as it seems.”

The song is delightfully illustrated with a music video by Richie Wolfe ( Wayward Visuals ). Inspired by the demo, Wolfe interpreted the spirit of “Endless Summers” by using stop-motion animation with paper cutouts. “I rotoscoped out every frame and did a series of effects to separate the background and foreground,” he said. “It was a very tedious process, but once the test came out looking how I hoped it would, I just dove into the rest of the video.”

Check it out for yourself:

“Endless Summers” is available to stream or download on the artist's Bandcamp page. Major Matt Mason USA will play a full band set at Mike Kelly's Westsider on Friday, Aug. 28. For an earlier Matt Roth fix, visit Lemonad(e) Park next Friday, Aug. 20, where he'll be performing with Schwervon!. Tickets are available.