Using Poetry To Create An R&B Aesthetic

Above image: Love, Mae C. | photo: Stevie Nicole

Soul Singer Love, Mae C. Wants To Showcase KC’s R&B Scene to the World

On her debut album, “Warning Signs of True Love,” Love, Mae C.’s voice is poetically serene — the perfect fusion of an impassioned spoken-word piece and the nostalgic fervor of the quiet storm genre. Considering that April marks National Poetry Month, her music makes for a season-appropriate soundtrack.

Take the album’s title track, for example. The Kansas City, Missouri-based R&B singer combines moving lyricism and jazz elements to convey the relatable feeling of being afraid to fall in love (“road to the greatest love is narrow / life will never be clear, but there’s peace in the truth in the understanding, never standing fear”). Using poetry to create vivid images of the stories portrayed in her music is a theme throughout Love, Mae C.’s artistry.

“My poetry is just my life experience with boys,” she said. “When I made my first album, I literally wrote every word. When I listen to it now, it’s very poetic and sultry and intimate.”

But her poetry didn’t always have that sultry vibe. In fact, Love, Mae C.’s introduction to writing poetry stemmed from a traumatic experience in middle school.

“We had a friend whose brother was killed in a car accident, and poetry just became my way of expressing how I felt about that,” she said. “I actually submitted what I wrote in a poetry contest, and I ended up winning. It was put in a book, and from there, poetry just became my outlet for expressing things that were happening in my life.”

As a teen, Love Mae C. applied her passion of poetry writing to her interest in singing, which developed through performing in church choirs as a child. But it wasn’t until 2014 that the singer — with the help of encouraging friends — started taking her music seriously as a professional R&B artist in Kansas City, an area that isn’t known for its R&B scene.

If Washington D.C. has Ari Lennox, New Orleans has Lucky Daye and the Bay Area has H.E.R., then Kansas City has Love, Mae C. to tout as its next big R&B sensation.

“I started off in the rap scene, but that was the music scene I was around,” the 29-year-old singer said. ”Even when I tried to tap into the R&B scene, it really wasn’t prevalent, but now I feel like new R&B artists are making songs and albums and having their own concerts. Before, they would just perform at different open mics and do covers of R&B songs, but now they’re kind of expanding themselves, and I’m thankful that I’ve been able to do that and make a name for myself and R&B music here.”

Throughout her budding career, Love Mae C. has been given the opportunity to open for popular R&B and soul artists like Daniel Caesar, Keke Wyatt and Avant. Her experience opening for Wyatt at the VooDoo Lounge last May was a career highlight.

“Every time I open up for big artists, I really put a lot of thought into what I want to look like on stage,” she said. “I was a little intimidated because I wanted to make sure I was up to par, because Keke Wyatt is one of the best vocalists.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has prevented Love, Mae C. to take the stage and connect with fans. She said it’s been a struggle because of the financial obstacle of not being able to have concerts, but she’s interested in finding new ways to connect. Since stay-at-home orders have been implemented, she’s performed two Instagram Live concerts.

“I feel like it’s just about tapping into another angle of what it means to be an artist now,” she said. “One thing that I’ve always been very on top of is being able to connect on all levels, whether that’s at shows or online. I think it’s important to connect on every platform. The shows have stopped, but I feel like my engagement has gone up because people are on their phones a lot more. I feel like I just have to be able to adjust, even in times like this.”

Four years have passed since Love Mae C. has released a solo album. Besides a few singles and features, including an appearance on Tech N9ne’s latest album, the R&B singer hasn’t released a project since that debut. However, she’s using this downtime to focus on her new album, expected to be released later this year.

“It just took time,” Love, Mae C. said, about the wait between albums. “I’ve been working on this album since I released the last one. I’ve been performing and traveling to different places. The last couple of years, I’ve just been focused on writing and sharing my music. I initially wanted to record an album soon after my first one, but I just wasn’t satisfied with the way things were sounding. But now, I have the resources to get the sound that I want, and I’ve learned that things take time. I’ve just allowed God to guide me in the path that I should go musically.”

For Love, Mae C., that path includes staying in Kansas City and contributing to its R&B scene.

“At this point, I’m making traction for myself outside of Kansas City while living in Kansas City,” she said. “I would love to be able to stay here and just make it happen for myself. That’s always been my thought process. Why go to L.A. or Atlanta to put them on when I can put my own city on?”

—DeAsia Paige is a freelance culture writer. Her work has been featured in Blavity, VICE, The Nation and more.