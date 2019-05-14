Now playing: Birth In Reverse St. Vincent
909 News

#livestream: NON-COMM 2019 via VuHaus

by The Bridge - May 14, 2019

Watch the 19th annual NON-COMMvention from May 14 to 17 at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia, via our VuHaus streams below!

Tuesday, May 14 (6 p.m. CT) – Black Pumas, Phosphorescent, Bailen, Morrissey, Tacocat, Y La Bamba

Wednesday, May 15 (11 a.m. CT) – Junius Meyvant, Jealous of the Birds and Devon Gilfillian Free at Noon

Wednesday, May 15 (6 p.m. CT) – Cherry Glazerr, Adia Victoria, Josh Ritter, Strand of Oaks and more

Thursday, May 16 (11 a.m. CT) – J.S. Ondara, Bruce Hornsby and The National Free at Noon

Thursday, May 16 (6 p.m. CT) – Lula Wiles, Amanda Palmer, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, KT Tunstall, Andrew Bird and more

Friday, May 17 (11 a.m. CT) – Jay Farrar and Jade Jackson Free at Noon

