Announcing Our New and Improved Stream

90.9 The Bridge is local, independent radio — made for people, not for profit. We are free and available to Kansas City and the world on a number of platforms. Recently, we changed some of these platforms to provide a better user experience, and that has meant broken links and frustration in trying to find us.

Here are a few tips for updating to our new, hi-definition web stream:

On your iPhone or Android smartphone, download The Bridge App from Google Play or the App Store.

If you already have The Bridge App, delete it from your phone and re-download. This ensures that you have the latest version.

Ask your smart speaker to “Play The Bridge From TuneIn.”

You can always stream us via the web, at bridge909.org/listen.

Thank you for listening and supporting music discovery!