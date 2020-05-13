Now playing: Elite Dreamland Ivory Blue
909 News

Announcing Our New and Improved Stream

by The Bridge - May 13, 2020

90.9 The Bridge is local, independent radio — made for people, not for profit. We are free and available to Kansas City and the world on a number of platforms. Recently, we changed some of these platforms to provide a better user experience, and that has meant broken links and frustration in trying to find us.

Here are a few tips for updating to our new, hi-definition web stream:

  • On your iPhone or Android smartphone, download The Bridge App from Google Play or the App Store.
  • If you already have The Bridge App, delete it from your phone and re-download. This ensures that you have the latest version.
  • Ask your smart speaker to “Play The Bridge From TuneIn.”
  • You can always stream us via the web, at bridge909.org/listen.

Thank you for listening and supporting music discovery!

