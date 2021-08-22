Bridge Exclusive: Liam Kazar Interview

Above image: Liam Kazar "Due North" album cover | photo: Alexa Viscius

Liam Kazar has made a name for himself as a go-to musician in Chicago, who has collaborated with the likes of Jeff Tweedy, Chance the Rapper and Daniel Johnston. He made the move to Kansas City, and just released his debut solo album, “Due North.” Listen to his chat with Bryan Truta below to find out more about his career as an artist AND a chef. He runs a restaurant called Isfahan, which honors his Armenian heritage and his family's journey to the United States by way of Iran, Syria and Lebanon.

Catch Liam Kazar live at Lemonad(e) Park on Thursday, Sept. 23, with Shy Boys and Paris Williams!

Bonus: The Bridge's content manager Michelle Bacon just wrote a piece about Kazar's latest single, “No Time For Eternity," for NPR's #NowPlaying blog. Read it here!