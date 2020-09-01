Now playing: April Skies Jesus And Mary Chain
909 News

Bridge Block Party This Labor Day Weekend

by The Bridge - September 01, 2020

90.9 The Bridge is throwing a block party to kick your Labor Day weekend into high gear!

Starting at noon on Friday, Sept. 4 through Monday, Sept. 7, we'll be spinning three back-to-back tracks from your favorite Bridge artists, from Phoebe Bridgers to Prince, Shy Boys to Sly and the Family Stone. Our staff and hosts will be on deck 24/7 to present you with the tuneage.

And we're welcoming you to suggest three-song sets from your favorites! Just text your perfect three tunes to 816-777-0909 or #BridgeBlockParty to our Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts, all at @909thebridge!

Tags: Bridge Block Party

Related articles

News An Exclusive Interview with The War and Treaty
Episode The War and Treaty: 'Healing Tide' Tour

Up Next

Week of Aug. 31: New Music Adds

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close