Bridge Block Party This Labor Day Weekend

by The Bridge - August 26, 2019

90.9 The Bridge is throwing a block party to kick your Labor Day weekend into high gear!

Starting at noon on Friday, Aug. 30 through Monday, Sept. 2, we'll be spinning three back-to-back tracks from your favorite Bridge artists, from the Beastie Boys to Bob Dylan, The Postal Service to John Prine. 

And we're welcoming you to suggest three-song sets from your favorites! Just text your perfect three tunes to 816-777-0909 or #BridgeBlockParty to our Facebook, Instagram or Twitter accounts, all at @909thebridge!

