Bridge Exclusive: Lazy Projector – 'Windows' Video Premiere

Above image: Lazy Projector | photo: Charlie Hibberd

Today’s Bridge video premiere takes a look at the link between isolation and connectivity, in the wake of social upheaval and a global pandemic.

“Windows” is the latest release from Kansas City artist Lazy Projector, following its debut 2018 album, “evoco.”

Written and recorded shortly after the death of George Floyd, the prismatic video for “Windows” reflects on the protest effort against systemic racism in the middle of the stay-at-home orders.

“Although many were able to participate in person, others could only be part of the effort through social media and technology,” said band leader and songwriter Aaron Shinn. “It put into perspective how connected we actually are, even during times when we can feel more isolated than ever. We now have windows into everyone’s lives, cities and homes, and are able to travel miles through them.”

Here’s The Bridge’s premiere of “Windows,” from Lazy Projector:

“Windows” will be featured on Lazy Projector’s upcoming sophomore LP, which hopes to be released in mid-2021.