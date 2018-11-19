Now playing: Fireworks First Aid Kit
Lawrence Rothman Finds Space To Grieve And Grow

by NPR - November 20, 2018

By Jon Hart

As a gender-fluid artist, musician and producer, Lawrence Rothman's life and art are built on change. A Google Images search gives visual evidence of the nine personas Rothman refer to as alters, each one offering a different lens for their creative use.

 

 

 

 

In a statement introducing their new mini-album, Rothman points to the suicide of the artist's best friend of 17 years, Bobby. Additionally, the title, I Know I've Been Wrong, But Can We Talk?, is taken from a text message sent by their estranged father, the first flicker of reconciliation. This personal tumult is reflected in the project; six lush, emotional songs. It's their best work to date.

Great art transcends the details. Rothman leaves space for listeners to bring their own specifics to the music. Change is a constant in our lives and Lawrence Rothman has delivered a heartfelt soundtrack as accompaniment.

 

