Larsen – 'Say What You Mean' Exclusive Song Premiere

Above image: Larsen | Photo submitted by artist

A rising local indie act, Larsen was formed in 2016 by brothers Jon and Sam Kinne. Separated in age by four years — Sam is 26, and Jon is 22 — the sextet gave the brothers their first opportunity to work together, alongside friends Carson Alexander-Muck (keys), Luc Heidenreich (guitar), Matt Chipman (drums) and Tyler Beyer (bass).

Originally envisioned as a heavier project in the realm of Thrice, Larsen’s surging rock sound evolved through its members influences — which range from Kings of Leon, The National and Grizzly Bear to Brand New, Anderson Paak and Earth Wind and Fire.

As Larsen prepares to release its debut EP this spring, the members introduce us to the second single, “Say What You Mean.” The band mentions that it’s a “song of reflection that exists in medias res. It remembers how a relationship takes form and brings the listener into the story of living life in the middle.”

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “Say What You Mean” by Larsen:

Check out Larsen's invigorating live show on Friday, March 15 at The Rino, where they will be opening for touring act Mike Mains and the Branches.