Bridge Exclusive: Lake Street Dive Interview + Out-Of-Studio Session

by Michelle Bacon - March 23, 2021

Our Bridge Artist of the Week Lake Street Dive joined us via Zoom for an exclusive interview! Lead vocalist Rachael Price and keyboardist Akie Bermiss join our content manager Michelle Bacon for an exclusive interview about the band's latest album, “Obviously,” how they've pivoted from nonstop touring to using their platforms for social change, and memories of their favorite delirious-from-tour games.

Listen below, and wait for the YouTube video to watch the Zoom interview, along with an out-of-studio session the band recorded for us from Bunker Studios in Brooklyn.

