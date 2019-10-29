Knuckleheads Presales: Jimmy Webb + Southern Culture on the Skids

Knuckleheads is bringing a few great artists to Kansas City in 2020!

Known for writing several platinum-selling songs, including "Wichita Lineman," "Highwayman," "Up, Up and Away" and many more, Jimmy Webb is a Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and National Academy of Songwriters Lifetime Achievement Award recipient. He's collaborated with stars such as Glen Campbell, Art Garfunkel and Linda Ronstadt, and will be performing a special Valentine's Day show at Knuckleheads — Friday, Feb. 14!

Self-described as Americana from the wrong side of the track, Southern Culture on the Skids has been ubiquitous for more than 30 years. A mix of surf, rockabilly, R&B and country-fried garage, the trio delivers what Rolling Stone calls "a hell-raising rock and roll party." They'll be at Knuckleheads on Saturday, May 23!

