Knuckleheads Presales: Tommy Castro & Marcia Ball + Delbert McClinton

Just announced at Knuckleheads this week — Tommy Castro and Marcia Ball on Wednesday, April 15, and Delbert McClinton on Saturday, May 30!

A legendary blues and soul giant, Castro has released 15 albums ranging from horn-fueled soul and R&B to piping-hot blues and fiery rock and roll. His band, The Painkillers, is one of the most in-demand live roots acts performing today. Blues pianist and singer Ball – the 2018 Texas State Musician of the Year – brings her brand of swamp rock to the Knuckleheads stage.

Bridge listeners can access tickets early, starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. Just enter the password BRIDGETM after clicking on this link!

Dubbed the "Godfather of Americana music" by Rolling Stone, Delbert McClinton returns to Knuckleheads on Saturday, May 30! His musical resurgence in the early ’90s led to a number of songs that reached the Billboard charts, along with a Grammy Award. He's touring on his 2019 album, "Tall, Dark and Handsome."

Bridge listeners can access tickets early, starting Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale to the public this Friday at 10 a.m. Just enter the password BRIDGE after clicking on this link!