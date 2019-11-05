Knuckleheads Presales: Ray Wylie Hubbard + Judy Collins

Bridge listeners can access tickets early, starting Wednesday, Nov. 6 to two big upcoming Knuckleheads shows!

Oklahoma singer/songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard is best known for helping lead the progressive country movement out of Texas in the 1970s. His latest release, "Tell the Devil That I'm Getting There As Fast As I Can," features songwriting legends Lucinda Williams and Patty Griffin. He will perform two nights at Knuckleheads — Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11!

Bridge listeners can access tickets early, starting Wednesday, Nov. 6 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, Nov. 8 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE and clicking this link for Friday and this link for Saturday!

Known for her imaginative interpretations of folk standards and her own poetic original compositions, singer- songwriter and social activist Judy Collins is coming to Knuckleheads on Thursday, May 20. touring on her latest album, "Winter Stories" — a collection of originals, new collaborations and classic songs that capture the sounds and mood of the winter season.

