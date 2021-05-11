Knuckleheads Presales: Paul Cauthen, Todd Snider

The shows keep comin' at Knuckleheads!

East Texas singer-songwriter/troubadour Paul Cauthen comes to Knuckleheads on Thursday, Aug. 5, touring on his latest album, “Room 41.”

Bridge listeners can access tickets to the show before they go on sale to the public! Between Wednesday, May 12 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, May 14 at 10 a.m., click on this link and enter the password BRIDGE.

On his latest album, “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder,” singer-songwriter Todd Snider pushes the limits of Americana music with elements of funk and reggae. He'll be at The Folly Theater on Friday, Oct. 29!

Please note that the show is presented by Knuckleheads, but will be held at The Folly Theater.