Knuckleheads Presales: John Moreland + Steve Earle and the Dukes

Our friends at Knuckleheads are getting back to live music this summer with a couple of big show announcements!

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter John Moreland will be returning to the Knuckleheads stage on Saturday, July 11! The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based musician tours on his latest studio album, "LP5." Among other accolades, Moreland's music has gotten him placements on shows like "Sons of Anarchy" and an emerging artist nomination from the Americana Music Association.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy before they go on sale to the public! From Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. until Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m., enter the password BRIDGEJM after clicking on this link!

Steve Earle and the Dukes hit Knuckleheads on Tuesday, July 14, on the heels of their new album, "Ghosts of West Virginia." Centered on the Upper Big Branch coal mine explosion that killed 29 men in 2010, this also marks Earle's 20th studio album. An acclaimed singer-songwriter and record producer, Earle began his career in Nashville more than 30 years ago. Among others, his songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings and Emmylou Harris.

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can buy before they go on sale to the public! From Wednesday, April 22 at 10 a.m. until Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m., enter the password BRIDGESE after clicking on this link!