Knuckleheads Presales: The Mavericks + The Lone Bellow

Knuckleheads is bringing a few big shows to Kansas City in 2020!

Known for transcendent harmonies, serious musicianship and raucous live performance, Brooklyn-based country trio The Lone Bellow has earned a rabid fanbase in its time as a band. Its 2017 album, "Walk Into A Storm," was recorded at Nashville's RCA Studio A and produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Dave Cobb. In February, they'll release "Half Moon Light," and a digital download of the album will be available to ticketholders. They'll be at Knuckleheads on Friday, March 20!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access a presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGELB after clicking on this link!

The Mavericks have cultivated a sound all its own, blending country rock and Cuban grooves to translate into a passionate, powerful live event. The group is celebrating its 30th anniversary as a band with the 30th World Tour, and performing three nights at Knuckleheads, from May 7 through May 9!

Tickets go on sale Friday, but Bridge listeners can access a presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Oct. 24 at 10 p.m., using the password BRIDGEMAVS after clicking on the following links for each night: Thursday, May 7, Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9.