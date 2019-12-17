Knuckleheads Presales: David Allan Coe + Phantom Blues Band

Knuckleheads is announcing more big shows for 2020!

A musician for more than 40 years, David Allan Coe released his debut album, "Penitentiary Blues," in 1970. The country outlaw artist is best known for his hits like "Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile," "You Never Even Called Me by My Name," “She Used to Love Me a Lot” and “Longhaired Redneck." He's been described as "a great, unashamed country singer, singing the purest honky-tonk and hardest country of his era... He may not be the most original outlaw, but there’s none more outlaw than him." Coe comes to Knuckleheads on Friday, April 20!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! From Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., enter the password BRIDGEKC after clicking on this link!

Originally formed as a studio band to back up Taj Mahal on his album, "Dancin' With the Blues," Phantom Blues Band went on to produce several more award-winning recordings with the blues legend and tour the globe for major blues and jazz festivals. The group has also backed the likes of Stevie Ray Vaughan, Freddie King, B.B. King and Buddy Guy. They'll be at Knuckleheads on Friday, June 12!

Bridge listeners can access tickets before they go on sale to the public! From Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale Friday, Dec. 20 at 10 a.m., enter the password BRIDGEPBB after clicking on this link!