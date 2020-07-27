Knuckleheads Presales: Danielle Nicole and Sara Morgan + Carbon Leaf

Knuckleheads is gearing up for two big fall shows!

Kansas City singer-songwriters Danielle Nicole and Sara Morgan at joining up for an intimate evening of originals, torch songs and surprises on Friday, Sept. 25! They'll perform individually with an all-star band, and in support of one another. Tables and selected seats are sold together for one price for social distancing. GA tickets are sold individually.

Bridge listeners can access presale tickets from Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale to the public Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE2020 after clicking on this link!

For more than 25 years, Virginia quintet Carbon Leaf has brought their "ether-electrified porch music" to audiences around the globe, pulling from folk, Americana, roots and rock traditions. They'll be at Knuckleheads on Saturday, Oct. 10!

Bridge listeners can access presale tickets from Tuesday, July 28 at 10 a.m. until the show goes on sale to the public Friday, July 31 at 10 a.m., using the password BRIDGE2020 after clicking on this link!