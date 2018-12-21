Kian Byrne – 'When I'm Gone' Exclusive Video Premiere

Above image: Kian Byrne | Photo: Jim Nimmo

For many, the holidays evoke innocent, impeccable images of family traditions and communal moments — memories that endure and excite as the season approaches. This tender video from Kian Byrne arrives just in time for your Christmas festivities, embodying the shared experiences of those we hold dearest.

“This track is something that has been in my mind for months. It’s a glimpse into a holiday situation that we all have,” Byrne said. “Family moves on, either in location or passing. We remember them in many different ways, and see them in things unexpectedly.”

“When I’m Gone” features three generations of Byrnes. Alongside Kian is his father Ian on backing vocals and associate production, and his young son Olan McDonough Byrne, who contributes a heartfelt message to Santa on the track. The video — filmed by KCPT – Kansas City PBS’s John McGrath — affectionately captures the time they spent in the studio, and also includes backing vocals from Julia Haile of Hi-Lux and Steve Phillips of The Elders, who additionally played mandolin and engineered the song.

Here is The Bridge’s premiere of “When I’m Gone,” by Kian Byrne:

The audio for “When I’m Gone” is available for download at this link.

—Michelle Bacon