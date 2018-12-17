Katy Guillen & the Girls – 'Back To Normal' Exclusive Song Premiere

Above image: Katy Guillen & the Girls | Photo: Anna Selle Photography

Making a living as a touring musician isn’t easy. It’s a process that requires careful planning, strategizing, routing, rehearsing and creating — not to mention all of that time spent on the open road, crammed in a van with bandmates, gear, merch and a cascade of thoughts. It’s an atypical, identity-shaping lifestyle that lends itself to mercurial moments of exhilaration, uncertainty and anticipation.

Few KC-based musicians are as familiar with this process as Katy Guillen, Stephanie Williams and Claire Adams — collectively known as Katy Guillen & the Girls, a roots-rock trio that has cultivated an international fanbase and a palpable camaraderie in its six years as a group. But after taking a finalist slot at the International Blues Challenge, releasing three full-length albums, supporting several major-label artists and performing coast to coast several times over, the Girls are wrapping up this chapter of their careers.

This week, the band is thanking its fans with a series of farewell shows that culminate on Saturday at Knuckleheads, along with a surprise EP entitled “Four Walls,” which contains four previously unreleased tracks.

Today, The Bridge is excited to premiere “Back To Normal,” a song that sums up the accomplishments and adversities that go along with a life on the road.

Back To Normal by Katy Guillen and The Girls

Katy Guillen & the Girls perform at BB’s Lawnside BBQ this Friday night, and will conclude its triumphant run together with a show at Knuckleheads on Saturday night with special guest Olivia Fox. They will be offering the “Four Walls” EP as a gift to anyone in attendance at these shows, with download cards at the merch table.

—Michelle Bacon is 90.9 The Bridge's Content and Database Manager, and plays bass and drums in bands. Follow her at @michelleobacon on Twitter or Instagram.