Katy Guillen & the Drive: 'No Control' Exclusive Video Premiere

Above image: The Bridge premieres "No Control" by Katy Guillen & the Drive. | photo: Khitam Jabr

At the top of Katy Guillen & the Drive’s song “No Control,” frontwoman/guitarist Guillen and long-time drummer Stephanie Williams pull off a towering, addictive blues rock hook — something perhaps familiar to listeners of their former trio, Katy Guillen & the Girls.

But as we hear in the song’s progression and the other six tracks on their debut EP, “Dream Girl,” this is a fresh and indomitable combo that breaks out of its prior conventions. And on their new music video for “No Control,” the pair quite literally breaks things — old, giant tube TVs, printers and a stereo, to be exact.

Directed by Khitam Jabr (profiled here yesterday by Bridge contributor Anna Selle), the “No Control” video was filmed in three locations: an alley in the West Bottoms, the duo’s gig at The Zoo Bar in Lincoln, Nebraska, and the three-hour van commute there. They're all visual snippets of Guillen's and Williams' distinct creative union — executed through eruptive live performance, virtuosic skill and an undeniable chemistry. An established musical partnership that's truly beginning to come into its own.

“Dream Girl” by Katy Guillen & the Drive is now available on all major digital streaming and download platforms. Their Bandcamp page is here — and don’t forget that today only, Bandcamp is waiving its share of sales to support artists directly. Due to public safety and health concerns forcing multiple show cancellations around the country, stay up to date with the band’s show calendar on social media.