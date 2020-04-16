Caesura: KC Music Venues Sustain a Long Pause During Shutdown

Above image: A 2016 sold-out recordBar performance from Madisen Ward & the Mama Bear. | Photo: Todd Zimmer

Kansas City’s live music venues idle as owners and employees endure uncertainty, red tape and optimism

As the coronavirus made its way to the middle of the United States, live music venues, restaurants and bars were among the first to feel the symptoms of a prolonged shutdown and the accompanying economic distress.

For Steve Tulipana, co-owner of recordBar (1520 Grand Blvd) and miniBar (3810 Broadway Blvd), coastal booking agencies were the canaries in the coal mine.

“Tours were starting to reschedule or cancel because agencies on the coasts saw it starting to happen in those cities first, so we saw the trend pretty early,” Tulipana said.

RecordBar opened for brunch as usual at 11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 — the very day Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas canceled all events with more than 50 people for the next eight weeks. Days later, Missouri Governor Mike Parson issued a statewide executive order banning gatherings larger than 10 people until April 6.

The five-stage Knuckleheads complex has been closed since St. Patrick's Day. | Photo: Cole Blaise, Kansas City PBS

“Honest to God, I’d been optimistic about it, thinking that when they shut us down it was only going to be for two weeks,” said Frank Hicks, owner of Knuckleheads (2715 Rochester Ave). His sprawling East Bottoms honky-tonk complex on the former grounds of KC’s Electric Park is home to five indoor and outdoor music stages.

“We closed down on the 17th — St. Patrick’s Day,” Hicks said. “We were thinking we were going to go back to work pretty quick.”

Then, on April 3, Parsons issued a full stay-at-home order until April 24, effectively closing every live music performance in the state. This aligned with Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s stay-at-home order, running through April 19.

That first-quarter shutdown was a gut punch for venue owners hoping to see rooms chockablock with music fans in an otherwise slow part of their business cycle.

“Usually the first quarter is pretty rough for us, but I was optimistic with shows we had booked that this was going to be the best first quarter in years,” Tulipana said.

From home with his Terrier mix, Josie, at his side, we talk through speaker phones about navigating the live music business in this four-week period we’re calling The Age of Covid.

Musician Steve Tulipana is co-owner of recordBar and miniBar. | Photo: Brad Austin, Kansas City PBS

The first, second and third-order consequences of the shutdown are starting to come into focus. Venue owners are working through the convoluted process of applying for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). It’s part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, passed by Congress to help employers by extending a low-interest, small business administration-backed loan to continue paying employees.

While their businesses have yet to see loan approvals or cash from the program, Hicks describes the urgent need among local venues to manage the shutdown.

“If we go through 30 days of payroll without money coming in, then we’re out of money to deal with the next month. If they don’t let us open by May 1, I’ll be out of money by then.”

In lieu of receiving paychecks under PPP, laid-off and furloughed venue employees can now file for unemployment compensation. The system has been overwhelmed in recent weeks, with states reporting long wait times and slow claims processing due to high volume.

“I was lucky and my bosses were looking into unemployment for us immediately before the system got backed up. I just started getting my benefits last week,” said Lotta Williams, a bartender at recordBar.

Williams talks from outside her North Kansas City home. Since being laid off from her two bartending jobs, she has more time to enjoy nice spring days. But uncertainty around paying monthly bills — including $600/month health insurance premiums for her and her daughter — puts an edge on what would otherwise be a relaxing afternoon. Even stretched to their fullest, unemployment payments don’t cover everything.

One of the first things Williams learned is that these payments fall well short of what she was making in a week of shifts before.

“I get the maximum amount because I was working full-time. So, $320 a week. For me, that’s about a fourth of what I would make in a week of working.”

For venue employees like Williams, figuring out how to make ends meet with all the uncertainty is a struggle.

“There’s not a whole lot I can do to fill the gap. I’m a little luckier that I’m more frugal with my money,” she said. “Some of my co-workers do live hand to mouth. I know a couple bartenders right now who are living off their credit cards.”

While employers await word on their PPP applications and employees struggle to pay bills, local nonprofits are stepping in to help venue workers. One example is Midwest Music Foundation (MMF), which is providing small grants to local musicians and music workers affected by the crisis.

“Steve [Tulipana] texted and said that MMF will help out if you work at a show venue,” Williams said. “I filled out an application and Rhonda [Lyne, MMF executive director] got back to me immediately and they gave me a $250 grant. That buys me groceries for two weeks.”

Venues owners realize that even if they could cover paychecks now, employees are going to need a place to return to work. The CARES Act stipulates that only 25 percent of a business’s PPP loan amount can be used for non-payroll expenses like rent. With two music venues, Tulipana and business partner Shawn Sherrill also have to figure out how to pay for the spaces or make other arrangements.

“Our landlord at recordBar is being really cool and talking to his mortgage company, so for now, we just have to pay utilities,” Tulipana said. “We own the miniBar building but the previous owner holds the note on it, so they’re working… to figure out what we can do there.”

Travis Fields, owner of The Westport Saloon (4112 Pennsylvania Ave), has also made arrangements with his landlord on rent payments during the shutdown. In all these cases, it’s unclear how long landlords and mortgage lenders will be patient. That leaves venues searching for ways to keep money coming in.

Travis Fields owns and operates The Westport Saloon, a music venue that hosts roots-centric acts. | submitted photo

Some bars are taking advantage of a law allowing them to sell beer and liquor to go. But early on, Fields realized that approach is not in his club’s DNA.

“I understand where I am and what I am. I’m trying to run a music venue,” he said. “[Selling liquor to go] is not something I’m interested in.”

Fields opened The Westport Saloon in the summer of 2013. Since then, the club has hosted roots, rock and folk acts from around the country. While the club has a deep digital catalog of recorded live music performances, they’re currently holding off on broadcasting previous shows through their social media platforms.

“All these musicians who are self-employed are trying to do this from their own platforms, so for me to step in and try to do it from my platform seems like I’m taking a piece of a pie that shouldn’t be,” he said. “A hundred dollars is going to go a lot farther for an individual musician doing it from their own Facebook page.”

The Saloon instead plans to broadcast new live performances from their social media channels, where funds will go to artists who’ve had to cancel national tours.

Freight Train Rabbit Killer performs to a packed Westport Saloon in 2017. | submitted photo

Back in the East Bottoms, Hicks is sorting through the snafus of putting Knuckleheads’ robust digital platform to work. He puts me on a brief hold while he tends to the complications of bringing a homemade live performance to a homebound internet crowd.

It’s two hours to showtime with blues singer/bassist Danielle Nicole, and nothing’s working right. For a venue that’s built relationships with patrons and artists through social connection, the very technology designed to keep us linked up at home during this pandemic is doing everything but.

“We’re trying to process it from [Danielle’s] flash drive to our stuff,” Hicks said. “We’re trying to piece it together and we’re not ready. I guess we’re going to have to physically go down to the club and do it because it’s not doing it from home.”

Frank Hicks owns Knuckleheads, located in Kansas City's East Bottoms. | photo: Cole Blaise

But Hicks is resolute, maybe because he hopes these live performances provide succor for artists and fans alike.

“We’re trying to keep the artists taken care of because no one’s got money coming in. This is not really making enough money to survive but it’s helping the audience see something live, just to keep people from going stir crazy,” he said.

“There’s that old saying — ‘You don’t miss the water til the well runs dry.’ Well, hell, maybe you don’t miss your friends until you can’t go see them.”

—John Velghe is a failed piano player turned multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and composer. He's toured the country and released full-length albums on the Lakeshore Records label with his band The Prodigal Sons. He lives in his hometown of Kansas City, Missouri, with his partner Juj and their dogs Picco and Gilbert.