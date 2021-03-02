Now playing: 8160 Bumper New Song Warpaint
909 News

Calling All KC Artists: Mental Health Music Survey

by Michelle Bacon - March 02, 2021

Calling all Kansas City musical artists! 

90.9 The Bridge requests your participation in a brief questionnaire for an upcoming series on mental health in music. Your responses will help us identify the unique circumstances musical artists face in regards to mental health care, and help provide solutions to mental health barriers.

The survey is available at this link.

Please take this survey ONLY if you are a performing or studio musician located or based in the Kansas City area. All survey answers will remain anonymous. Thank you for helping us expand our mission to serve KC's music community!

