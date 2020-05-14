Watch 20+ Acts for KC Bands Together Livestream Concert

It's been a couple months since we've been this excited for a live event!

Of course, we're talking about this weekend's big livestream concert — KC Bands Together! It kicks off this Friday AND Saturday at 8:30 p.m. For your viewing pleasure, we've embedded the Facebook Live streams for each night below. Enjoy!

Friday, May 15

Saturday, May 16

If you miss the live shows, you can catch a one-hour spotlight of the event next Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on KCPT Kansas City PBS. We'll also broadcast the audio on The Bridge! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn."