Now playing: Too Late Washed Out
909 News

Watch 20+ Acts for KC Bands Together Livestream Concert

by The Bridge - May 14, 2020

It's been a couple months since we've been this excited for a live event!

Of course, we're talking about this weekend's big livestream concert — KC Bands Together! It kicks off this Friday AND Saturday at 8:30 p.m. For your viewing pleasure, we've embedded the Facebook Live streams for each night below. Enjoy!

Friday, May 15

Saturday, May 16

If you miss the live shows, you can catch a one-hour spotlight of the event next Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. on KCPT Kansas City PBS. We'll also broadcast the audio on The Bridge! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn."

Related articles

News KC Bands Together: A Livestream Concert Event For Kansas City
Event KC Bands Together: A Livestream Concert Event For Kansas City
Episode KC Bands Together!
Episode KC Bands Together + Art As Mentorship

Up Next

Announcing Our New and Improved Stream

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close