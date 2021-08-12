KC Venues Requiring Proof of Vaccination

Above image: RecordBar | Photo: Todd Zimmer

As public health and safety concerns continue to rise, the live music industry is taking steps to protect its workers, artists and audiences.

AEG Presents, the second largest live company in the country, has announced that all ticketholders and crew will be required to show proof of vaccination at all of the venues it owns and operates around the United States. In Kansas City, that includes Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland and The Truman.

“We have come to the conclusion that, as a market leader, it was up to us to take a real stand on vaccination status,” said in a statement by Jay Marciano, COO of AEG and chairman-CEO of AEG Presents. “Just a few weeks ago, we were optimistic about where our business, and country, were heading. The Delta variant, combined with vaccine hesitancy, is pushing us in the wrong direction again. We realize that some people might look at this as a dramatic step, but it’s the right one. We also are aware that there might be some initial pushback, but I’m confident and hopeful that, at the end of the day, we will be on the right side of history and doing what’s best for artists, fans, and live event workers."

Independent venues, festivals and artists are also leading the charge. Locally, RecordBar and The Ship both announced plans to require vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 24 hours – visit each website for detailed information. A number of touring artists, including Jason Isbell, Japanese Breakfast and Neko Case have announced vaccine requirements for their tour dates. Just two days ago, monster festival Bonnaroo announced similar guidelines for entry.

As more guidelines are issued, we'll continue to update this page. Let's all do our part to keep live music healthy, safe and thriving!