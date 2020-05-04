Join Us Friday For KC Hearts Beats!

Show your heart and spread the beat with us this Friday, May 8!

KC Hearts is calling all musicians to pick up their favorite instrument at 6:30 p.m. to perform solo concerts from their yards, neighborhoods, balconies and porches. All Kansas Citians will then be encouraged to sing, stomp, or clap along at 7 p.m. to "Lean on Me" and share their KC pride with neighbors, friends, and community.



Musicians will be encouraged to sign up and share their concert locations, which will be promoted through KC Hearts. Kansas City will let their hearts beat together and everyone is encouraged to check out the performances happening in their neighborhood from a safe social distance.

The Bridge is joining in the fun by playing the Bill Withers' classic at 7 p.m. on Friday. So if you don't have an instrument, tune in and pump up your stereos! Be sure to tag us on social @909thebridge on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter and the hashtag #KCHearts.