Kansas City Concert Updates

Here at The Bridge, we're dedicated to bringing you music discovery, and keeping you up-to-date on the latest concerts in and around the Kansas City area. In light of recent news, many acts are canceling or rescheduling tours. This page will serve as an update as we find out about the state of upcoming concerts and events. Please click on the individual date for more information.

Friday, March 13: Galactic at Knuckleheads — The band's tour through the end of March is postponed.

Saturday, March 14: Bob Weir and Wolf Bros at Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland has been rescheduled to Tuesday, Oct. 13. The theatre will also be closed to the public for 21 days, beginning on March 12.

Sunday, March 15: Nate Nall Quintet at Johnson County Community College has been cancelled. The campus will be closed from March 14 to April 6.

Friday, March 27: Railroad Earth at Knuckleheads — The band's tour from March 19 to 28 has been postponed.

Tuesday, March 31: Grouplove at Liberty Hall — The show will be rescheduled at a later date.