KC Bands Together on KCPT Kansas City PBS This Friday

We had an incredible time last weekend, celebrating Kansas City's music scene with KC Bands Together! Over two nights, we helped present a virtual stream of 21 acts who hail from or live in KC, all performing short sets to raise funds for Midwest Music Foundation.

In case you missed it, tune in to KCPT Kansas City PBS this Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m. for an hour-long recap of the event. You can also view the recap on our Facebook or YouTube pages, and listen to the audio on The Bridge! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn."

For your viewing pleasure, here are the full livestreams from each night!

Friday, May 15

Saturday, May 16