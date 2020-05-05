KC Bands Together: A Livestream Concert Event For Kansas City

90.9 The Bridge and KCPT Kansas City PBS are excited to team up with Kansas City's incredible music community to help present a huge livestream fundraiser concert on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, called KC Bands Together!

This two-night concert is a celebration for Kansas City from Kansas City musicians positioned all over the globe! Profits will benefit Midwest Music Foundation, a local nonprofit that gives emergency health care grants to musicians and music workers in the region. The organization has already raised more than $45,000 for COVID-19 relief within the area's music community.

A number of acts will perform short sets from their living rooms, including Kevin Morby, Katie Crutchfield of Waxahatchee, Addie and Brandon of The Greeting Committee, The Elders, Krystle Warren, Quixotic, Radkey, Matt Pryor of The Get Up Kids, Danielle Nicole & Brandon Miller of the Danielle Nicole Band, Hembree, Calvin Arsenia, Enrique Chi of Making Movies, Kawehi, Katy Guillen and The Drive, Victor & Penny, Hermon Mehari, Fritz Hutchison and more to be announced!

RSVP here and watch the full livestreams on Friday, May 15 and Saturday, May 16, 8:30 to 11 p.m. via 90.9 The Bridge's Facebook page. On Friday, May 22 at 8 p.m., KCPT Kansas City PBS will air an hour-long highlight reel of the event, and we'll broadcast the audio on The Bridge! Listen on air, stream online, via our App or your smart speaker by saying "Play The Bridge from TuneIn."

In the coming week, visit kcbandstogether.com to get more information about the event and how you can watch live!