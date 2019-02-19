Welcome New On-Air Talent: Katy Guillen and Misti Mundae

Above image: L: Katy Guillen / R: Misti Mundae | Photos: Brad Austin, KCPT - Kansas City PBS

As our bench of on-air talent continues to grow, we are thrilled to welcome two new voices to 90.9 The Bridge: Katy Guillen and Misti Mundae.

Bridge listeners might already be familiar with Katy as the band leader of one of KC’s most popular groups, Katy Guillen & the Girls. A flourishing songwriter, a seasoned rocker and a blues and flamenco guitarist, Katy is in the process of starting a brand-new original project this year. A few artists in her personal rotation right now include Lucy Dacus, Manchester Orchestra, Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, Lake Street Dive, Janelle Monáe and Adrienne Lenker.

You can follow Katy on Facebook or Instagram at @kguillenjams.

Born and raised here, Misti Mundae is a Kansas City girl through-and-through. She’s a sucker for stray dogs, good books, Mexican food and a lazy day with family and friends.

From giant amphitheatres to tiny bars, she loves live music and never ceases to be amazed at the gems you can find when you arrive early enough to check out the opening band you've never heard of. Misti is excited and honored to be part of the 90.9 Bridge family!

You can catch Katy on air Saturday and Sunday mornings from 5 to 10 a.m. Misti is on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.