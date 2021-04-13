Bridge Exclusive: Kat King – 'Don't Wanna Lose' Song Premiere

Above image: Kat King | photo submitted by artist

Coming up in a small Kansas town of around 3000 people, Kat King discovered her passion for music close to home. As the daughter of a pastor, she grew up on stage in the church, and took cues from her performing musician mother.

“We didn’t have a TV in our living room — just a piano and an open place to dance, stretch and explore what our bodies could do,” King says in her bio. “This often meant I was playing piano and singing while my friends made up interpretive dances to my songs. I owe so much of my musical growth to that piano, to my piano teacher Jane. To my friends. To my mother.”

King developed songcraft through her teenage years, penning clever ballads about love — armed only with an acoustic guitar or piano. But after moving to Lawrence for college, King embraced critical parts of her identity, like her queerness, and opened up new avenues for creativity.

It’s on luminous display in “Don’t Wanna Lose,” the singer-songwriter’s debut single with a full band.