Kacey Musgraves Releases 'Oh, What A World 2.0' As Earth Day Fundraiser

by NPR - April 22, 2020

April 22 is Earth Day around the world, and Kacey Musgraves is celebrating with new music. Sort of: Early Wednesday morning, she released "Oh, What A World 2.0" — a reworked version of a song from 2018's Golden Hour — on her YouTube channel, alongside a fundraiser for the World Wildlife Fund.

At least initially, Musgraves peels off some of the instrumentation from the album version, and sings the opening verse — which is most directly about natural wonder — over a simple finger-picked guitar accompaniment.

It can feel a little strange listening to a song about the great outdoors during a time when almost the entire world is confined to their homes, but the pre-chorus refrain — "These are real things" — is also a reminder that what Musgraves is singing about still exists, and will still be there whenever it's safe to go outside.

https://youtu.be/TPaAiFNNZ9k

