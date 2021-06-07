Now playing: Crawling Kingsnake Black Keys
909 News

June 7 New Music Adds: Samia, Jungle, Jeff Porter

by Michelle Bacon - June 07, 2021

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Samia (pictured), Jungle and Jeff Porter.

Boy Golden - “KD and Lunch Meat”


Garbage - “Wolves”

 

Garbage comes to the T-Mobile Center on Sunday, Sept. 19 with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair!


Jeff Porter - “Top of the World”

 

KC-based singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Porter – known for his work with The Rainmakers – released his latest solo album, "Daylight," in early May. 


Jon Batiste - “Freedom”


Jungle - “Talk About It”


Madi Diaz - “Nervous”


Noah Spencer - “Over My Head”

 

A long-time touring member of The Greeting Committee, Noah Spencer started working on solo music in 2019, between tours. 


Samia - “Show Up”

 


Olivia Rodrigo - “Brutal”


William the Conqueror - “Move On”

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

