June 7 New Music Adds: Samia, Jungle, Jeff Porter

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Samia (pictured), Jungle and Jeff Porter.

Boy Golden - “KD and Lunch Meat”



Garbage - “Wolves”

Garbage comes to the T-Mobile Center on Sunday, Sept. 19 with Alanis Morissette and Liz Phair!



Jeff Porter - “Top of the World”

KC-based singer songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jeff Porter – known for his work with The Rainmakers – released his latest solo album, "Daylight," in early May.



Jon Batiste - “Freedom”



Jungle - “Talk About It”



Madi Diaz - “Nervous”



Noah Spencer - “Over My Head”

A long-time touring member of The Greeting Committee, Noah Spencer started working on solo music in 2019, between tours.



Samia - “Show Up”



Olivia Rodrigo - “Brutal”



William the Conqueror - “Move On”

