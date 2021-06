Above image: Valerie June | photo: Renata Raksha

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Baby & the Brain, Valerie June (pictured) and Overcoats featuring Middle Kids.

Baby & the Brain - “For Finn”

Baby & the Brain is the new self-produced project of KC singer-songwriters Jo MacKenzie and Dia Jane.

Beabadoobee - “Cologne”

Gang Of Youths - “The Angel of 8th Ave”

Hiatus Kaiyote - “Chivalry Is Not Dead”

Jade Bird - “Now Is The Time”

Monta At Odds ft. Your Friend - “Other Side of Yesterday”

Overcoats ft. Middle Kids - “Used to be Scared of the Dark”

Valerie June - “Smile”

The Wild Type - “Closet Anthem”

