Above image: Heartless Bastards / Erika Wennerstrom | photo: Big Hassle

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Heartless Bastards (pictured), Serena Isioma and Yves Tumor.

Heartless Bastards - “How Low"

illuminati hotties - “Pool Hopping”

Japanese Breakfast - “Savage Good Boy”

Kian Byrne - “You + Me”

Serena Isioma - “Huh?”

Yves Tumor - “Jackie”



Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!