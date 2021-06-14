June 14 New Music Adds: Liam Kazar, The Greeting Committee, Lorde

Above image: Liam Kazar | photo: Alexa Viscius

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Liam Kazar (pictured), The Greeting Committee and Lorde.

CHVRCHES ft. Robert Smith - “How Not To Drown”

CHVRCHES teamed up with The Cure's Robert Smith for the lead track from their upcoming studio album, "Screen Violence." Look forward to an Aug. 27 release date, via Glassnote.



Clairo - “Blouse”

Clairo will be showing up twice on our list today — here, with a new single and a long-awaited album announcement. The singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and producer has amassed more than three billion streams, and will be releasing “Sling” on July 16.



The Greeting Committee - “Can I Leave Me Too?”

If you're in need of a cathartic breakup song with an irresistible hook, The Greeting Committee is here for you. Back with their first release since appearing in Netflix's “To All The Boys: Always and Forever,” Addie Sartino and her crew deliver a painfully honest, introspective look at heartbreak.



Lake Street Dive - “Know That I Know”

Lake Street Dive returns with a certified bop from their latest album, “Obviously.” The single comes right after a weekend of shows bidding farewell to their guitarist, trumpeter and founding member, Mike “McDuck” Olson. Obviously, you've heard The Bridge's recent interview with LSD frontwoman Rachael Price and Akie Bermiss, right?



Liam Kazar - “Frank Bacon”

A fairly recent transplant to Kansas City, Liam Kazar has deep roots in Chicago's music scene. While known for collaborating with artists like Jeff Tweedy, Daniel Johnston and Chance the Rapper, Kazar is an indelible songwriter himself. His latest single comes from his upcoming debut album, “Due North,” out Aug. 6 on Mare, Kevin Morby's Woodsist imprint. Another hot tip: Kazar is also a chef who launched a virtual restaurant, Isfahan, at the beginning of 2021. The food honors his Armenian heritage and his family's journey to the United States from Iran, Syria and Lebanon. For now, Isfahan offers delivery meals by reservation in both the KC and Chicago areas.



Lorde - “Solar Power”

You've probably already heard the hubbub — Lorde is back in business for the first time in four years. Take a listen to the title track from an upcoming album, co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, and featuring the backing vocals of Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.



Lucy Dacus - “Brando”

Lucy Dacus continues to drop gorgeous snippets from her upcoming album, “Home Video,” and we are 100% here for it. With the release of “Brando,” she also launched a video contest, asking fans to film themselves dancing to the song for a chance to appear in the official music video. It's due this Friday!



Modest Mouse - “We Are Between”

Indie fans rejoice: After a six-year hiatus, Modest Mouse is returning with a new album, “The Golden Casket," out next Friday, June 25.



Pom Pom Squad - “Head Cheerleader”

On “Head Cheerleader,” Pom Pom Squad's leader Mia Berrin talks about its connection to the discomfort it takes to step into your own skin. In a statement, she calls it “an effort to lean into the overarching trope that makes Pom Pom Squad what it is – almost like parodying itself. Heart-shaped lockets and scary cheerleaders and young adult chaos and self discovery and deep, ungraceful discomfort.” Their debut album, “Death Of A Cheerleader,” drops next Friday, June 25.



Sierra Ferrell - “The Sea”

A captivating gem of vintage folk and jazz emerges from Sierra Ferrell's latest single, “The Sea.” “I wrote ‘The Sea’ to express my love for the ocean and the mysteries it possesses (my name is ‘Sea-erra,’ after all!)," she said in a statement. The West Virginia-based songwriter shares this new track from her upcoming album, “Long Time Coming,” dropping Aug. 20.



Son Volt - “Reverie”

One of the most influential bands of the alt-country/folk scene, Son Volt previews its upcoming album, “Electro Melodier” with the lead single. And if you haven't heard, they'll be stopping by Knuckleheads on Saturday, Sept. 11. Tickets are still available!



Tkay Maidza - “Cashmere”

We're calling it – this is Tkay Maidza's year to take over the Northern Hemisphere. She's already made a splash in her native Australia, and was signed to independent British label 4AD last year. Accompanied by a surreal, flora-filled video, her song “Cashmere” will appear on "Last Year Was Weird, Vol. 3," out July 9.

