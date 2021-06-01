Above image: Anderson East | photo courtesy of promoter "Maybe We Never Die" FTR
A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Anderson East (pictured), Monta At Odds, and Shannon & the Clams.
Arlo Parks - “Hope”
Anderson East - “Madelyn”
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - “662”
Little Simz ft. Cleo Sol - “Woman”
Monta At Odds - “When I'm Gone” (Republic Tigers remix)
Sam Evian - “Easy To Love”
Shannon & The Clams - “Midnight Wine”
Ya Tseen ft. Portugal the Man - “Knives”
