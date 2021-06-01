Now playing: Hate Myself Dodie
June 1 New Music Adds: Anderson East, Monta At Odds, Shannon & the Clams

by Michelle Bacon - June 01, 2021

Above image: Anderson East | photo courtesy of promoter "Maybe We Never Die" FTR

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Anderson East (pictured), Monta At Odds, and Shannon & the Clams.

Arlo Parks - “Hope”


Anderson East - “Madelyn”


Christone "Kingfish" Ingram - “662”


Little Simz ft. Cleo Sol - “Woman”


Monta At Odds - “When I'm Gone” (Republic Tigers remix)


Sam Evian - “Easy To Love”


Shannon & The Clams - “Midnight Wine”


Ya Tseen ft. Portugal the Man - “Knives”

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

