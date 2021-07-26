July 26 New Music Adds: Brandi Carlile, The Linda Lindas, Kurt Vile

Above image: Brandi Carlile | photo: Neil Krug

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Brandi Carlile (pictured), The Linda Lindas and Kurt Vile.

Brandi Carlile - "Right On Time"

“Never before have the twins and I written an album during a time of such uncertainty and quiet solitude," Brandi Carlile says in a statement about her upcoming album, “In these Silent Days." “I never imagined that I’d feel so exposed and weird as an artist without the armor of a costume, the thrill of an applause and the platform of the sacred stage.” She made this album announcement with the release of its lead single, “Right On Time.” Carlile reflects on the experience of writing the album in her barn during the global pandemic. "This album is what drama mixed with joy sounds like. It’s resistance and gratitude, righteous anger and radical forgiveness. It’s the sound of these silent days.” Mark your calendars for the release date of Oct. 1.

Brent Windler - "My Josephine (Wildwood Flowers Are Where You Roam)"

The next single from KC artist Brent Windler, who's preparing to release “New Morning Howl” on Aug. 20 via Goldstar Recordings. Last month, we premiered the music video for another one of his gorgeous singles, “Around the Bend.”

Clairo - "Amoeba"

Here's the next single from Clairo's new album, “Sling.” Check out our recent Bridge Artist of the Week feature on the indie singer-songwriter.

Hippo Campus - “Bad Dream Baby”

In case you missed the announcement, Hippo Campus is making a stop in Kansas City at the Arvest Bank Theatre at the Midland on Tuesday, March 29, in support of its upcoming album, “Good Dog, Bad Dream," which drops next week. Stay tuned for a Bridge concert presale this Thursday, starting at 10 a.m.!

Kurt Vile - “Run Run Run”

Kurt Vile and the Violators took on a classic Velvet Underground track from its 1967 debut. Watch for the tribute album, "I'll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground and Nico," dropping on Sept. 4 and featuring more tracks from Iggy Pop, Fontaines D.C., King Princess and Michael Stipe.

The Linda Lindas - “Oh!"

Before The Linda Lindas found viral success with “Racist, Sexist Boy,” the Los Angeles punk-pop rockers supported acts like Bikini Kill and Best Coast, and recorded songs for Amy Poehler's film, "Moxie." The teenage sensations are back with a new high-energy single, "Oh!".

Riley Downing - "Deep Breath"

Sometimes we discover new music through our listeners, and we first caught wind of Riley Downing's music through an email from his brother (thanks, Alex!). Known for his work with New Orleans band The Deslondes, Downing hails from Kansas City. He recently released his solo debut effort, “Start It Over" — a rich, roots-driven album that's one of our new favorites this week.

Southern Avenue - ”Push Now"

Memphis blues collective Southern Avenue is back with a vibrant single and video for “Push Now,” featured on their third full-length album, “Be the Love You Want.” Watch for the release on Aug. 27.

Vince Staples - “Are You With That”

Inventive California rapper Vince Staples dropped this new Kenny Beats-produced track just days before his new self-titled album came out. Also, if you haven't seen his recent NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert, stop what you're doing and watch it now.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!