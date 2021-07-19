July 19 New Music Adds: La Luz, Bebe Wood, Hembree

Above image: La Luz | photo: Pooneh Ghana

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including La Luz (pictured), Bebe Wood and Hembree.

Aurora - “Cure For Me”

Norwegian singer-songwriter AURORA is back with a new single that discusses LGBTQ+ rights and conversion therapy.



Bebe Wood - “Don't Call Me Flower”

Does Bebe Wood look familiar to you? An accomplished actor, you may have seen her on TV shows like "Love, Victor" and “The Real O'Neals.” She's also a Kansas City native, announcing her foray into music with this powerful feminist anthem.



Car Seat Headrest - “Running Up That Hill”

Listen as Car Seat Headrest makes this Kate Bush classic their own.



Cautious Clay ft. Saba - “Strange Love”

Cautious Clay released his debut album, “Deadpan Love,” at the end of June. His latest track features Chicago artist Saba.



Hembree - “Reach Out”

Hembree's brand-new single, “Reach Out,” drops Tuesday, so you'll have to pre-game with their Bridge Session from 2018!



La Luz - “In The Country”

“In the Country” is La Luz's first taste of new material since 2018's “Floating Features.” In a statement, frontperson Shana Cleveland notes: “I moved to the country a few years ago after living in cities for most of my life. Being out in the middle of nowhere makes it easy to imagine how it would be possible to leave society all together. I love how in this track some of the most unnatural elements of the arrangement (synthesizers, fuzz, effects) create an atmosphere around the instruments that ends up feeling very natural–I can hear bugs buzzing around and bird sounds in different directions.”



Lala Lala - “Diver”

With the release of "Diver," Lala Lala (the project of Lillie West) has announced her upcoming album, "Door To Open." It drops Oct. 8 and features contributions from Ben Gibbard, Meg Duffy, Christian Lee Hutson and more.



Lukas Nelson - “Perennial Bloom”

Get acquainted with this track from Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real's new album, “A Few Stars Apart,” so you'll be ready to sing along at the Uptown on Tuesday, Sept. 21.



Strand of Oaks - “Galacticana”

Tim Showalter of Strand of Oaks prepares to release "In Heaven" in October with its lead single, “Galacticana.” Showalter says in a statement: “In Heaven was created with so much love and my greatest hope is that it connects with people and provides a momentary space for reflection, joy, catharsis and whatever else someone might be looking for in their life. Music is magic and I feel like the luckiest person in the world that I’m allowed to share it.”

