Above image: Angelique Kidjo | photo: Fabrice Mabillot

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We missed last week, so we've got a ton of fresh tracks to introduce to you. Check out our playlist of current songs – including Angelique Kidjo (pictured), Courtney Barnett and Chicano Batman.

Angelique Kidjo ft. Yemi Alade - “Dignity”

Billie Eilish - “Lost Cause”

Chaise Longue - “Wet Leg”

Chicano Batman - “Dark Star”

Chiild - “Sleepwalking”

Courtney Barnett - “Rae Street”

Damon Albarn - “Polaris”

Dylan Cartlidge - “Hang My Head”

Efterklang - “Living Other Lives”

Emmaline Twist - “Drugs”

Flare Tha Rebel & Bob Pulliam - “Child's Play”

The Go! Team - “A Bee Without Its Sting”

H.E.R. Ft. KAYTRANADA and Thundercat - “Bloody Waters”

Jose Gonzalez - “Head On”

LUMP - “We Cannot Resist”

Matthew E. White - “Genuine Hesitation”

Michael Franti & Spearhead - “Good Day for a Good Day”

Mdou Moctar - “Chismiten”

NNAMDI - “Lonely Weekend” (Kacey Musgraves cover)

Samantha Fish - “Twisted Ambition”

Sarah Walk - “the key”

Sierra Ferrell - “In Dreams”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!

