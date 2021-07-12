A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We missed last week, so we've got a ton of fresh tracks to introduce to you. Check out our playlist of current songs – including Angelique Kidjo (pictured), Courtney Barnett and Chicano Batman.
Angelique Kidjo ft. Yemi Alade - “Dignity”
Billie Eilish - “Lost Cause”
Chaise Longue - “Wet Leg”
Chicano Batman - “Dark Star”
Chiild - “Sleepwalking”
Courtney Barnett - “Rae Street”
Damon Albarn - “Polaris”
Dylan Cartlidge - “Hang My Head”
Efterklang - “Living Other Lives”
Emmaline Twist - “Drugs”
Flare Tha Rebel & Bob Pulliam - “Child's Play”
The Go! Team - “A Bee Without Its Sting”
H.E.R. Ft. KAYTRANADA and Thundercat - “Bloody Waters”
Jose Gonzalez - “Head On”
LUMP - “We Cannot Resist”
Matthew E. White - “Genuine Hesitation”
Michael Franti & Spearhead - “Good Day for a Good Day”
Mdou Moctar - “Chismiten”
NNAMDI - “Lonely Weekend” (Kacey Musgraves cover)
Samantha Fish - “Twisted Ambition”
Sarah Walk - “the key”
Sierra Ferrell - “In Dreams”
Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!