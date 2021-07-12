Now playing: We Are Between Modest Mouse
July 12 New Music Adds: Angelique Kidjo, Courtney Barnett, Chicano Batman

by Michelle Bacon - July 12, 2021

Above image: Angelique Kidjo | photo: Fabrice Mabillot

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We missed last week, so we've got a ton of fresh tracks to introduce to you. Check out our playlist of current songs – including Angelique Kidjo (pictured), Courtney Barnett and Chicano Batman.

Angelique Kidjo ft. Yemi Alade - “Dignity”

 

Billie Eilish - “Lost Cause”

 

Chaise Longue - “Wet Leg”

 

Chicano Batman - “Dark Star”

 

Chiild - “Sleepwalking”

 

Courtney Barnett - “Rae Street”

 

Damon Albarn - “Polaris”

 

Dylan Cartlidge - “Hang My Head”

 

Efterklang - “Living Other Lives”

 

Emmaline Twist - “Drugs”

 

Flare Tha Rebel & Bob Pulliam - “Child's Play”

 

The Go! Team - “A Bee Without Its Sting”

 

H.E.R. Ft. KAYTRANADA and Thundercat - “Bloody Waters”

 

Jose Gonzalez - “Head On”

 

LUMP - “We Cannot Resist”

 

Matthew E. White - “Genuine Hesitation”

 

Michael Franti & Spearhead - “Good Day for a Good Day”

 

Mdou Moctar - “Chismiten”

 

NNAMDI - “Lonely Weekend” (Kacey Musgraves cover)

 

Samantha Fish - “Twisted Ambition”

 

Sarah Walk - “the key”

 

Sierra Ferrell - “In Dreams”

 

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!
 

