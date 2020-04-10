Living Room Live Sessions with Jordana

Since we're all stuck at home and could use a little entertainment, here's an exclusive video recorded by Jordana!

She recorded "Canvas" in her living room, a single from her debut album "Classical Notions of Happiness." We've been spinning a track from the album, which was re-released on March 27 via Grand Jury Music.

And a little more on Jordana — she's a 19-year-old bedroom pop singer-songwriter from Kansas. Growing up, Jordana was surrounded by music. Her dad was an organ player at the local church and encouraged her to learn piano at a young age, but she found herself drawn to the violin, and eventually switched to guitar. "Classical Notions of Happiness" is the culmination of a decade of practice and a slow delve into the expanses of SoundCloud.

Enjoy the video courtesy of NPR Live Sessions, and tune in to The Bridge to hear more from these talented up-and-coming musician!

