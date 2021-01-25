Jan. 25 New Music Adds: Middle Kids, Lava Dreams, Jon Batiste

Above image: Middle Kids visits The Bridge studios in 2018.

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including Middle Kids (pictured above at a 909 Session), Lava Dreams and Jon Batiste.

Barry Gibb ft. Jason Isbell - “Words Of A Fool”

Originally written for an unreleased 1986 solo project, "Words Of A Fool" is the lead single off "Greenfields – The Gibbs Brothers' Songbook Vol. 1," the new album from Barry Gibb. The last remaining member/brother of The Bee Gees ventures into country and bluegrass here, with guest appearances from Isbell to Dolly Parton, Brandi Carlile and a host of others.

Chai - “Action”

Along with a new album announcement, Japanese quartet CHAI dropped a bright new music video for their single, "ACTION." The band has received some attention for subverting cultural and genre norms through their exploratory pop songs. Watch for their next album, “WINK,” arriving May 21 via Sub Pop.

Christena Graves - “Give Me A Minute”

On Feb. 11, Lawrence-based singer-songwriter Christena Graves releases “Finding My Footing,” her first full-length solo album since 1996. “This record is a culmination of a decade of song writing,” she mentions in press materials. “These songs are the stories of how I processed loss, fear, and love during that time.”

Jealous of the Birds - “Pendulum”

“Pendulum” is the latest single from Jealous of the Birds' 2020 album, “Peninsula.”

Jon Batiste - “I Need You”

Known by many as the exuberant, multi-talented bandleader for “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Jon Batiste has made recent waves as the musical consultant on Pixar's hit movie “Soul” (fun fact: the animators used Batiste's fingers for the main character's piano performances). He dropped this jubilant new tune last Friday, and announced a new album, “We Are” — out March 19.

Kathleen Edwards - “Glenfern”

“Glenfern” comes from “Total Freedom” — the 2020 album that marked Kathleen Edwards' long-awaited return to music after an eight-year hiatus. The video above is her performance of the song at Quitters Coffee, the Ontario cafe she opened during her musical break. The Bridge's Jon Hart conducted a phone interview with her in 2020 about the new album.

Lava Dreams - “The Amazing Wave”

Kansas City solo artist Lava Dreams is kicking off 2021 with a 100% banger. "The Amazing Wave" is the first single from an album they plan to drop later in 2021, following up the “Good Energy + Focus” EP (which made The Bridge's Best of 2020 list).

Middle Kids - “Questions”

"Questions" is the latest single from Middle Kids, the Australian band we've desperately been awaiting more music from since 2018's “Lost Friends” (remember that 909 Session they did with us?). The group finished recording an album in the United States at the end of 2019, and not long after, lead singer Hannah Joy and husband/bandmate Tim Fitz had a baby. That new album, “Today We're the Greatest,” drops March 19.

Noga Erez - “End of the Road”

We're calling it – 2021 is going to be Noga Erez's breakout year. The Tel Aviv singer, songwriter and producer is back with another infectious single, along with an album announcement. “Kids” drops via City Slang on March 26. Check out this interview Erez did with Truta in 2020.

Tong - “Honey”

A classically trained violinist, vocalist, beatboxer and dancer, TONG might be the week's biggest music discovery. With his violin at the forefront, the German artist mixes chamber pop with electronic sounds. His debut album, “ON,” is slated for a 2021 release.

Valerie June - “Call Me A Fool”

Singer-songwriter Valerie June also announced a new album on Friday, four years after her breakout. This track — featuring Stax legend Carla Thomas and a horn section – signals a departure from June's previous work, drawing more heavily from her Memphis soul roots. “The Moon and Stars: Prescriptions For Dreamers" drops March 12.

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!