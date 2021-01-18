Jan. 18 New Music Adds: Anderson .Paak, SZA, Grand Marquis

Above image: Grand Marquis | photo courtesy of the artist

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! We've got more fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs – including KC's own Grand Marquis (pictured above), Anderson .Paak and SZA.

Altın Gün – “Yüce Dağ Başında”

Grammy-nominated group Altin Gün's latest track, “Yüce Dağ Başında,” gives us a dancey taste of their upcoming record. The Turkish psych-folk band's album, "Yol," drops Feb. 26 via ATO Records.

Anderson .Paak – “Jewelz”

The follow-up to his track “Lockdown" – released this summer amidst racial injustice and the developing pandemic – Anderson .Paak's latest is a funky, shiny jam called “Jewelz," co-produced by Timbaland.

Bahamas – “Trick To Happy”

Common ft. Black Thought – “Say Peace”

Grand Marquis – “Take A Deep Breath”

Intrepid KC brass band Grand Marquis is back with a rousing new single entitled “Take A Deep Breath.” Coming up on Saturday, Jan. 30, the band will perform a socially distanced live show (with a livestream option) at the Westport Saloon, from 7 to 9 p.m. More details here.

I Don't Know How But They Found Me – “Leave Me Alone”

Nathaniel Rateliff – “Redemption”

Other Americans – “Kink Wave”

<a href="https://otheramericans.bandcamp.com/album/oa2">OA2 by Other Americans</a>

“Kink Wave” is the latest offering from KC four-piece Other Americans. The kinetic electro-pop group is gearing up to release its third EP, “Paranoid Fiction,” on Feb. 9. Hear the new single on The Bridge before it drops!

Parov Stelar – “Voodoo Sonic”

Often referred to as the founder of electro swing, Parov Stelar is is an Austrian musician and DJ who has worked with artists like Lady Gaga, Lana Del Rey and Bryan Ferry. “Voodoo Sonic” is the title track from his latest album.

SZA – “Good Days”

If you need a little boost this week, SZA's latest track is for you. Released on Christmas, “Good Days” recently cracked the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. A couple weeks ago, SZA confirmed that she'd release a new album in 2021 – her first since 2017's “Ctrl.”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!