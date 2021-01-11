Jan. 11 New Music Adds: Sam Wells, Ivy Roots, Brandi Carlile

Above image: Sam Wells | photo: Cameron Wiley

A new week means new music discovery on 90.9 The Bridge! After our A-Z countdown concludes, we've got fresh tracks to add to our playlist of current songs — featuring a jazzy bop from Sam Wells (pictured above), a delectable jam from Ivy Roots, and a familiar banger from Brandi Carlile.

Brandi Carlile – “Searching With My Good Eye Closed”

For Record Store Day 2020, Brandi Carlile teamed up with the surviving members of Soundgarden to release new versions of two of the band's songs – "Searching With My Good Eye Closed" and "Black Hole Sun." The songs were released on streaming platforms in early January.

Dawes – “Free As We Wanna Be”

Frances Forever – “Space Girl”

Illiterate Light & Devon Gilfillian – “Freedom”

Ivy Roots – “The Truth About Each Other”

<a href="https://ivyroots.bandcamp.com/album/love-art-growth-2">Love Art Growth 2 by Ivy Roots</a>

On New Year's Day, KC-based singer-songwriter Ivy Roots released her latest album, “Love Art Growth 2.”

Kings Of Leon – “The Bandit”

Lily B Moonflower – “Midnight Song”

Last Friday, The Bridge premiered the music video for “Midnight Song,” from Lily B Moonflower's upcoming debut album, “Moonflower.”

LP – “How Low Can You Go”

Sam Wells – “For the Deflated”

“For the Deflated” is the title track from emerging KC artist Sam Wells' debut EP, released on New Year's Eve.

Samm Henshaw – “All Good”

Named one of NPR Music Slingshot's Artists to Watch in 2021, Samm Henshaw has sold out shows in London, toured with Chance the Rapper, collaborated with Pharrell, and has a debut full-length dropping later in 2021.

Taylor Swift ft. HAIM – “No Body, No Crime”

TV Priest – “This Island”

Check out all of our new music adds at this link, and visit our News section early each week for more!