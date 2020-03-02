International Women's Day: Songs and Stories This Friday

International Women's Day is coming up this weekend — a time to observe the achievements of women and take action for gender equality. Here at The Bridge, we make a daily, concerted effort to equally represent gender in our regular playlist. So on Friday, March 6, we're turning the entire day over to play music from female-identifying and non-binary artists, and chatting with a few musicians about their careers, backgrounds and influences.

Look forward to interviews with KC-based musicians Jade Green (The Black Creatures), Julia Haile (Bridge Artist of the Week Hi-Lux), Jocelyn Nixon (The Creepy Jingles), Khrystal, and an exclusive phone interview with Amanda Shires. Tune in on air, stream us online or via our App!

Bonus — if you make a one-time donation of $25 or more this week, you'll receive this limited-edition Rosie the Riveter shirt! Donate here.