Now playing: Talk
909 News

International Women's Day: Songs and Stories This Friday

by The Bridge - March 02, 2020

International Women's Day is coming up this weekend — a time to observe the achievements of women and take action for gender equality. Here at The Bridge, we make a daily, concerted effort to equally represent gender in our regular playlist. So on Friday, March 6, we're turning the entire day over to play music from female-identifying and non-binary artists, and chatting with a few musicians about their careers, backgrounds and influences.

Look forward to interviews with KC-based musicians Jade Green (The Black Creatures), Julia Haile (Bridge Artist of the Week Hi-Lux), Jocelyn Nixon (The Creepy Jingles), Khrystal, and an exclusive phone interview with Amanda Shires. Tune in on air, stream us online or via our App!

Bonus — if you make a one-time donation of $25 or more this week, you'll receive this limited-edition Rosie the Riveter shirt! Donate here.

Tags: kcmusic

Related articles

News Weekend Roundup: Gotta Catch 'Em All
News The Rino Offers Live Music Across the Bridge
News Weekend Roundup: Waiting For the Gift of Sound and Vision
News Zoey's Top KC Albums of the Decade
News Aaron's Top 15 KC Albums of the Decade
News Carnaval: Raising Latin American and Youth Voices
News Weekend Roundup: Music To Your Ears
News Weekend Roundup: Cool It
News 10 Acts To See at Lawrence Field Day Fest
News Five Fresh Tracks From KC

Up Next

Bridge Artist of the Week: Hi-Lux

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close