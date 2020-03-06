Now playing: Call Me Blondie
909 News

International Women's Day 2020: Artist Conversations

by Michelle Bacon - March 06, 2020

Above image: International Women's Day 2020 (L to R) – Amanda Shires, Khrystal, Julia Haile, Jocelyn Nixon, Jade Green

In celebration of International Women's Day 2020, we spent the day chatting with several musicians about their careers, influences and experiences as female-identifying and gender non-binary artists. Listen below!

Amanda Shires

A singer, songwriter and violinist, Amanda Shires has a strong solo career and has gained more international acclaim as the founder and core member of country supergroup The Highwomen. Here's her interview:

 

Khrystal

"More women just need to see [other women represented in music] and know that they can also do it. Sometimes it's just being able to see a representation of it. If you can see it, then you can see yourself in it, and then you can do it." 

 

Julia Haile (Hi-Lux)

"Work hard to establish yourself as someone who can speak with authority and has the talent to back it up. We need women to stand up and say, 'I know what I'm doing and I'd like you to consider me as a peer with a mind, and not just a singer in this band.'"

 

Jade Green (The Black Creatures)

"I [make music] because I think the art of storytelling is important, and if we don't uplift, elevate and evolve that art, one day someone might say that it never happened."

 

Jocelyn Nixon (The Creepy Jingles)

"It's long over due that women have a platform and a voice to really be heard.

Just a year ago, I was seeing things about Women's Day to other women. As a trans woman, I felt like I wasn't accepted, so it's a great honor to me and it feels like I'm included and heard within that conversation... amongst the other fantastic, powerful women in the Kansas City music scene."

 

Tags: Amanda Shires, Hi-Lux, International Women's Day, kcmusic

Related articles

News Bridge Artist of the Week: Hi-Lux
News International Women's Day: Songs and Stories This Friday
News Hi-Lux: 'Revolution' Exclusive Song Premiere
Event Amanda Shires with Jade Jackson
Episode Amanda Shires: 'To the Sunset' Tour
Episode Episode 78 – Claire Adams, Lazy Projector and The Creepy Jingles
Episode Episode 79 – The Black Creatures, ACBs and Cowgirl Jordy
Episode Episode 91 – Khrystal., Brendan Mott and Christian Alldredge

Up Next

Hi-Lux: 'Revolution' Exclusive Song Premiere

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close