International Women's Day 2020: Artist Conversations

Above image: International Women's Day 2020 (L to R) – Amanda Shires, Khrystal, Julia Haile, Jocelyn Nixon, Jade Green

In celebration of International Women's Day 2020, we spent the day chatting with several musicians about their careers, influences and experiences as female-identifying and gender non-binary artists. Listen below!

Amanda Shires

A singer, songwriter and violinist, Amanda Shires has a strong solo career and has gained more international acclaim as the founder and core member of country supergroup The Highwomen. Here's her interview:

Khrystal

"More women just need to see [other women represented in music] and know that they can also do it. Sometimes it's just being able to see a representation of it. If you can see it, then you can see yourself in it, and then you can do it."

Julia Haile (Hi-Lux)

"Work hard to establish yourself as someone who can speak with authority and has the talent to back it up. We need women to stand up and say, 'I know what I'm doing and I'd like you to consider me as a peer with a mind, and not just a singer in this band.'"

Jade Green (The Black Creatures)

"I [make music] because I think the art of storytelling is important, and if we don't uplift, elevate and evolve that art, one day someone might say that it never happened."

Jocelyn Nixon (The Creepy Jingles)