Now playing: When Doves Cry (2015 Paisley Park Remaster) Prince & The Revolution
909 News

International Women's Day on Friday, March 8

by The Bridge - March 01, 2019

Above image: International Women's Day 2019 on 90.9 The Bridge | Photo: Brad Austin, KCPT – Kansas City PBS

International Women’s Day, coming up Friday, March 8, celebrates the achievements of women while calling for a more gender-balanced world. From 6 a.m. to midnight, 90.9 The Bridge will commemorate the day by playing music from female-identifying artists and chatting with a few Kansas City-based musicians about their efforts, backgrounds and influences. We’ll also revisit content from “Turning the Tables: KC Edition,” our web series about the contributions and perceptions of local women in music.

Do you have questions about the experiences of women in the music industry? Our first question for curiousKC will give us a chance to dig deeper into the history and experiences of women in music. Ask your question by visiting this link.

Related articles

News Turning the Tables: KC Edition | Then Versus Now
News Turning the Tables: KC Edition | The Gender Disparity
News Turning the Tables: KC Edition | The Influencers
News Turning the Tables: KC Edition | Event Wrap
News CuriousKC: What do you want to know about women in music?

Up Next

CuriousKC: What do you want to know about women in music?

Have a question?

...or maybe an issue? If so, feel free to contact us using the form below or visit our Contact Us page for other options.

Thank you for contacting us...

Another Question Close