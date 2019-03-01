Above image: International Women's Day 2019 on 90.9 The Bridge | Photo: Brad Austin, KCPT – Kansas City PBS

International Women’s Day, coming up Friday, March 8, celebrates the achievements of women while calling for a more gender-balanced world. From 6 a.m. to midnight, 90.9 The Bridge will commemorate the day by playing music from female-identifying artists and chatting with a few Kansas City-based musicians about their efforts, backgrounds and influences. We’ll also revisit content from “Turning the Tables: KC Edition,” our web series about the contributions and perceptions of local women in music.

Do you have questions about the experiences of women in the music industry? Our first question for curiousKC will give us a chance to dig deeper into the history and experiences of women in music. Ask your question by visiting this link.